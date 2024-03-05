Contractual workers stage protest at NBU

Siliguri: The University of North Bengal (NBU) witnessed protests by contractual workers of the university. The Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samity of University of North Bengal wing, an organisation of contractual workers of the university, staged a protest by burning effigies of the Governor, who is the chancellor and interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of the university.



Recently, the contractual workers of NBU had allegedly joined a movement demanding a 16 per cent increment in their salary.

Later, a circulation was released where it was mentioned that a 10 per cent salary increase would take place.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose issued a fresh notification and revoked the increment announced earlier. This sparked protests. Tanmoy Bagchi, spokesperson of Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samity, said: “Why did the Governor withdraw the salary hike guidelines after issuing them. Our protest will continue till our demands are met.”