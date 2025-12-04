Contractual health workers begin cease work in Itahar

Raiganj: A group of contractual health workers responsible for delivering vaccines to various health centers in Itahar block of North Dinajpur district have launched an indefinite cease-work protesting non-payment of their wages for the last 12 months. The protest began on Thursday inside the premises of the Itahar Block Hospital, where the workers vowed to continue their agitation in phases until their dues are cleared.

According to the agitating workers, 42 contractual staff members regularly transport vaccines from the Itahar Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) to as many as 62 Health Sub-centres, making the trip four to five times every month. For their service, each worker receives around Rs 1,000 per month, but no payments have been released for a year. Anisur Rahaman, one of the affected workers said: “We come from extremely poor families and without our wages our children and dependents are suffering.

We will not resume vaccine delivery until our pending payments

are cleared.” Chandana Das, Health supervisor of Itahar Block Health Centre, admitted the delay and said: “Their payment is pending for 12 months. The reason is unknown to me. We have informed higher authorities.”