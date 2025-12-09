Contractual health staff held for molesting trainee pharmacist

Kolkata: A contractual Group D staff of a rural health centre was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a trainee pharmacist in Gaighata of North 24-Parganas.

According to sources, the complainant, a pharmacist student, went to Chandpara Rural Hospital for a training session starting from December 3. It is alleged that on Monday when she went to the toilet of the Dental department, a Group D employee of the hospital molested her. The victim further alleged that the worker made obscene comments towards her when she came out of the toilet.

After the woman lodged a complaint at the Gaighata Police Station, a case was registered against the accused Group D staff identified as Ratan Malakar. At night, the accused was arrested from his residence in Habra.