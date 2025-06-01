Contractor ‘kidnapped, murdered by couple’

Malda: A sensational case of abduction and alleged murder has surfaced in Malda, where a couple has been accused of kidnapping and subsequently killing a contractor, Saddam Nadap (31). The incident came to light after a woman from Koklamari under Pukhuria Police Station area filed a complaint at the English Bazar Police Station on May 23, alleging that her husband had gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

According to the complaint, the victim, a contractor, was last seen on the night of May 20 around 10 pm, after leaving his office at Regent Park, English Bazar. The complainant suspected a business dispute with a local couple, Rahaman Nadap (43) and Moumita Hasan (30) who were known to have financial dealings with her husband. She feared that her husband might have been abducted by them due to unresolved financial issues. Acting on the complaint, police initiated an investigation and detained the couple for questioning. During interrogation, the woman reportedly confessed to the murder of the contractor. To verify her statement, the English Bazar police arrested her and presented her before the Malda District Court on Sunday seeking police custody for further investigation.

Police sources confirmed that efforts are underway to locate the victim’s body and determine the sequence of events leading to the crime. The case has created shockwaves in the area, as authorities probe the motive behind the alleged murder and any potential accomplices involved.

The investigation continues, with the police treating the case as a high-priority matter.