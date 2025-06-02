Contractor kidnapped & killed by aunt: Body recovered from concrete

Malda: In a major breakthrough, police have recovered the body of a missing contractor, Saddam Nadab (31), buried under a concrete surface in South Dinajpur, nearly two weeks after his disappearance. The gruesome recovery came following a confession by the prime accused, Moumita Hasan Nadab — the victim’s aunt — who was arrested by English Bazar Police. The case began on May 23 when Nasrin Khatun, wife of the victim and a resident of Koklamari village under Pukhuria Police Station, filed a complaint at English Bazar Police Station (EBPS) after her husband went missing on May 20. A kidnapping case (EBPS Case No. 1050/25) was registered under sections 137(2), 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Moumita and her husband Rehman Nadab.

During the investigation, police received credible input suggesting that Saddam may have been murdered, but the location of the body remained unknown. Moumita was taken into custody for interrogation on Sunday. During questioning, she confessed to the murder and revealed the location where the body was buried. As per her statement, Saddam had accompanied her to her parental home in Tapan, South Dinajpur, on May 20. There, following an altercation allegedly linked to blackmail and a strained personal relationship, she killed him. To conceal the crime, the body was buried and the spot was concreted over. On Monday, English Bazar Police, with support from Tapan Police and under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate, recovered the decomposed body. It has been sent to Balurghat for postmortem examination and formal identification.

Police indicate that Saddam and Moumita were involved in labour contracting and had financial disputes with some personal relationship strains. The motive appears to be both personal and monetary in nature. Investigators believe the crime was premeditated and they are probing the possible involvement of other individuals. Malda police have also issued a press release in this regard. Meanwhile, Rehman Nadab, the victim’s uncle and husband of the accused, claimed that Saddam had been blackmailing his wife, which may have driven her to commit the murder. The case has created widespread outrage among locals and family members demanding strict punishment for the accused. Police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway.