Contractor arrested in Chopra deaths case

Raiganj: The police arrested one Asirul Alam, the contractor who had undertaken the expansion work of the high drain in which the four children had fallen and died in Chetnagach in Chopra, North Dinajpur. He was arrested on Thursday night and produced before the court in Islampur on Friday from where he was remanded to police custody for four days.



Incidentally, four children died in a mudslide in a high drain at Chetnagach in Daspara, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. The high drain in the area under the BSF, was allegedly being expanded with a JCB machine. On the night of the incident, police had arrested one Ajgar Ali, the driver of the earth-mover.

Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District said: “We have arrested the contractor who was digging the high drain at Chetnagach. We have arrested two persons so far. Our investigation is going on to arrest other persons associated with the crime.”

Meanwhile, the TMC agitation stepped into the fourth day on Friday.

A team of 12 state TMC leaders also met the state Governor on Thursday urging him to visit Chetnagach. The state Governor reportedly assured them that he would visit Chopra soon. Hamidul Rahaman, MLA Chopra said: “The arrested contractor who was digging the high drain admitted that he was doing the work under the direction of the BSF. Yet no action has been taken against the BSF officials. We heard that the state Governor assured our state leaders that he will visit Chetnagach.

We are hopeful that he will visit and take appropriate measures against the BSF officials responsible for the children’s death. Our movement will continue until the accused BSF officials are punished and adequate compensation is declared for the victim families.”