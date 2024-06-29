Continuous rainfall in Sikkim, hilly areas leads to huge silt accumulation in Teesta

Siliguri: Owing to continuous rainfall in Sikkim and other hilly areas has resulted in silt accumulation in river Teesta leading to the disruption of the drinking water supply in Siliguri. A huge quantity of silt has accumulated in the Teesta therefore, less water is being pumped.

As a result, many areas of the city are not receiving regular water supply. Officials of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that if they try to pump more water through the water treatment plant in Fulbari, a large quantity of silt will mix with the water making it unfair for consumption.

To resolve the problem, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, has been conducting frequent meetings with officials of the Irrigation and Waterways Department and other officials of SMC.

On Thursday too, a meeting was held at the SMC office.

After the meeting, the Mayor said: “The water pumped from Teesta is somewhat muddy. Therefore, less water is being pumped. After the construction of an alternative intake well, this problem will be resolved.”

Drinking water supply is one of the major problems in the city. Even the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has stated that SMC is on the list of poor performers in drinking

water supply.

The SMC has already started constructing an alternative intake well in Fulbari. The work will finish soon, said the Mayor.

He also said that the process of setting up mega drinking water plants is about to start. SMC sources said the work will begin within the next two months. At present, 25 water tanks are being sent to different wards in rotation. Drinking water is supplied from the water treatment plant at Fulbari.

Water is pumped from the Teesta Mahananda Canal to the treatment plant where it is purified.

The present demand is 70 MLD for a population of around 10 lakh, while the supply is less than 55 MLD. The mega water project is aimed at augmenting this. It has a capacity of 135 MLD.