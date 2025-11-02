Continuous rain triggers fear of crop damage

BALURGHAT: Two consecutive days of rainfall — Friday and Saturday — have sparked widespread concern among farmers across South Dinajpur, triggering fear of severe damage to paddy and vegetable cultivation. The Aman paddy, almost ready for harvest, has been battered by heavy rains and gusty winds, leaving large stretches of fields waterlogged and the crops drooping.

According to estimates, nearly 1.75 lakh hectares of land in the district are under Aman cultivation. Farmers claim that around 30 per cent of the standing crop has been affected by the untimely downpour. Reports of flattened paddy fields have come in from several blocks, including Kumarganj, Kushmandi, Harirampur, Hili, Tapan and Balurghat. “The two days of rain have caused extensive damage to the paddy. The fields are submerged and there is no way to drain the water,” said Tilan Mondal, a farmer from the Balurghat block.

However, district agricultural officials have maintained that the extent of the damage is still limited. “At present, around two to three percent of the paddy fields have been affected. But if the heavy rain continues, the damage could increase,” said Amit Chattopadhyay, District Agricultural Officer (Administration).

The vegetable sector has also suffered due to continuous rainfall. Rajib Das, an official from the District Horticulture Department, informed that around 10 percent of the vegetable cultivation has been impacted so far. “The summer vegetable crops are almost over and the winter vegetable plantations have just started. The situation is under control for now, but prolonged rain could worsen the condition,” he added. Farmers across the district remain anxious as overcast skies and intermittent showers continue, threatening both yield and livelihood at a crucial time before the harvest season.