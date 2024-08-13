Continuous rain in Bhutan causes severe impact on Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Continuous rain and flooding in Bhutan have severely affected several areas of Alipurduar, including the Central Dooars tea plantation, the second-largest in the Dooars. Since August 9, heavy rainfall in Bhutan, particularly in the Dechencholing area of Thimphu, has led to widespread flooding.



The rain’s impact is also being felt across the Sinchula range, causing significant disruptions in Alipurduar.

The Central Dooars Tea Plantation has been heavily impacted. Over the past three days, 13 hectares of tea gardens have been washed away by rising river waters. The plantation’s Hatimara Division is now submerged by the Basra and Kaljani rivers, which flow from Bhutan into Alipurduar. The Jayanti Forest Bungalow in the Buxa Tiger Reserve is also at risk due to the swelling Jayanti River.

In Jaigaon’s Mechi Basti area, a jeep and an e-rickshaw were nearly swept away by flash floods, saved only by quick action from local residents. The continuous rise in the Pana River has repeatedly cut off the Central Dooars tea garden from Alipurduar. The plantation is home to 25,000 residents, including 2,000 workers. Garden authorities have been forced to use bulldozers to create temporary roads across the river, allowing essential services to operate.

Shantanu Basu, the plantation manager, reported that “13 hectares of land have been destroyed and 200 shade trees lost in just three days. Silt and mud have rendered several areas barren.” The situation has been reported to the district administration.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, while Bhutan continues to experience heavy rainfall, no significant rain is forecasted for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts over the next

seven days.

Gopinath Raha, an official with the Sikkim Meteorological Department, confirmed that “light to moderate rain with thunder is very likely in most parts of the plains of North Bengal, with some rainfall expected in the upper districts of the state.”