Contest: KMC asks citizens to turn plastic bottles into pots

kolkata: Ahead of World Environment Day, in a bid to spread awareness against the use of plastic, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is organising a contest where citizens are being asked to participate and use their creativity to turn plastic bottles and containers into plant pots.



Mayor Firhad Hakim said such a move is necessary if the environment has to be saved. He said the present idea of a contest is aimed at making citizens more aware of the plastic menace. Instead of throwing away plastic bottles, they can use them creatively for saving the environment.

Asked why the KMC has still not been able to curb single-use plastic in the city, he said that the civic body is continuing its drive against such plastic but the Pollution Control Board also needs to share the responsibility. Hakim pointed out that the PCB is encouraging the use of biodegradable plastic.

The Member Mayor-in-Council Sandipan Saha said that the competition will be held till 16 June. He said the main drive behind this is to encourage people to use their creative skills to make something productive out of plastic for the conservation of the environment. Hence, citizens are being asked to create plant pots using plastic bottles and post photographs of their creations on the Facebook page of the competition. Participants will also have to tag three of their friends on Facebook to spread the message. Saha said that the top 10 entries will get the opportunity to present their work to the mayor in person.

Such an initiative comes at a time when the KMC is already planning to plant more trees and for which a group of botanists are being consulted.

Also, the Mayor has stressed urban forestry where anyone is free to approach the civic body in case they want their vacant land to be utilised for tree plantation. Hakim suggested that metro railway pillars could also be used for vertical gardening.