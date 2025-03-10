Contempt rule by High Court against 21 lawyers

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court, on Monday, is learnt to have issued a “Rule of Contempt” against 21 advocates, including a public prosecutor, for allegedly harassing an additional judge of a district court in Kolkata.

A Division Bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi issued the Rule of Contempt. Recently, there was a hearing at the bench of the additional judge of Basirhat District Court in North 24-Parganas on a POCSO-related case. Lawyers related to the case, including the public prosecutor in the matter, allegedly didn’t appear for a hearing. The additional district judge concerned issued a note of caution, following which he was allegedly harassed by a group of advocates.

Thereafter, the judge concerned drew the Calcutta High Court’s attention to the matter which came up for hearing at the division bench concerned..

Some video clippings on the matter were also presented which were viewed by the bench which reportedly opined that the absence of a public prosecutor at the hearing in a POCSO-related case was unacceptable since the process of ensuring justice for the minor victim was delayed.

It is learned that as of now, the “Rule of Contempt” has been issued against these accused advocates. Soon, the matter will be heard at the court. Based on the hearing, disciplinary proceedings will be decided and accordingly initiated against the accused advocates. The court has sought details of the accused advocates from the bar association of the district court concerned.