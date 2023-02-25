Contempt of court: School principal fined Rs 10K

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a school principal for contempt of court in connection with the case of a teacher from East Burdwan who had applied for a transfer due to physical illness but was not granted the permission despite the court orders.



The counsel for the school principal on Friday submitted in court that the teacher’s application for transfer was sent to the District Inspector of Schools in East Burdwan on February 22. Thereafter, the District Inspector of Schools forwarded it to the Chief Medical Officer of health there.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha noted that the head of the institution was guilty of “inordinate” delay of nearly six months in compliance with the order dated August 1, 2022.

“There is no valid explanation forthcoming for such delay. In those circumstances, the Head of the Institution shall pay a fine of Rs 10,000 to the applicant within a period of seven days from date,” Justice Mantha ordered. In case the head fails to pay the fine, the District Inspector of Schools can deduct the fine amount from the salary of the head. Furthermore, Justice Mantha stated that the Chief Medical Officer will have to communicate his opinion within seven days.