Contempt of court issued against Chief Secy, Home Secy & ADG CID

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday issued contempt of court order against state’s Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Additional Director General (ADG) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over non-compliance of order regarding handing over of documents to NIA in the Darivit firing case.

The Additional Solicitor General for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that they had requested for several documents including FIR, Charge Sheets, autopsy report and interrogation report of the accused in compliance with the judgement of May 10 2023. But the request was declined citing that the judgement was challenged by the State. Hence, no investigation by the NIA could commence. According to the court’s observation on Friday, no stay order has been passed on

the judgement. The petitioner had sought for transfer of probe with regards to the FIR in connection with an incident of firing and bombing at Darivit High School in the Islampur block of North Dinajpur district to CBI. But the Court, in its judgement, transferred to NIA considering it to be the appropriate authority to investigate the matter.

In his judgement, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha also directed the state to pay compensation to the families of the victims both killed and injured in the incident within two months. However, on Friday, it was stated that the state has not paid the compensation. Justice Mantha directed the petitioner to serve the copies of the FIR and documents with the ASG for the NIA to commence an investigation. According to the FIR registered on September 20 2018, an agitation was started by Darivit High School students against the appointment of the Urdu and Sanskrit teachers in the school. The police restrained the students from entering the school, however, it was reported that one of the teachers confinited in the school fell unconscious and needed medical help.

Students refused to allow police to enter and suddenly the force was attacked by a mob. Cops fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Three persons, including the petitioner’s son and one police officer, were injured.

The son and another victim succumbed to the injuries.