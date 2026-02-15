Contempt notice to state’s Chief Secy over SC’s DA order

Kolkata: Sangrami Joutha Mancha, an organisation representing a section of West Bengal government employees, has served a contempt notice on the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary of the state’s Finance Department, alleging wilful non-compliance with a recent Supreme Court (SC) judgment on payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears.



In a notice dated February 13, the organisation stated that the apex court, in its judgment delivered on February 5, held that DA is a legally enforceable right of state government employees and directed the release of arrears for the period between 2008 and 2019. The court had earlier, by an interim order, directed the state to release at least 25 per cent of the amount due within six weeks. In the final judgment, the court reiterated that the interim directions were to be complied with immediately.

The judgment also provided for the constitution of a high-level committee to determine the total amount payable, frame a binding payment schedule, and periodically verify disbursement.

The notice alleged that despite communication of the judgment, no steps have been taken to release the 25 per cent dues or to comply with other directions contained in the ruling. The officials have been given three days to act in accordance with the order, failing which contempt proceedings would be initiated.