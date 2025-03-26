Container overturns near Nabanna

Kolkata: A cargo-loaded container overturned near Nabanna at Howrah’s Mandirtala early Tuesday morning, causing massive traffic disruption on the approach road to the Second Hooghly Bridge.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am when the trailer carrying the container, en route from Kidderpore to Liluah via the Second Hooghly Bridge, attempted to turn near Mandirtala.

The driver parked the vehicle near a bus stand and stepped out. Reportedly, the container rolled backward on its own. It overturned across the flyover’s approach road, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Morning commuters, including office-goers and schoolchildren, faced severe inconvenience. Bus services on the Mandirtala route came to a halt. Authorities also had to suspend vehicle movement from Kolkata and Kona Expressway.

Initial attempts to remove the overturned container using a small crane were unsuccessful. Police later brought in a larger crane.

After nearly five hours of effort, the container was finally lifted around 9:30 am, following which traffic movement gradually resumed.