Consumers demand expiry and manufacturing dates on ‘kheer doi’

BALURGHAT: The famous ‘kheer doi’ (thickened milk curd) from Gangarampur and Nayabazar has long been a household favorite, not only in Bengal and across India but also in international markets. However, growing concerns over its safety have led consumers to demand clear labeling of manufacturing and expiry dates on the earthen pots in which it is sold.

On Wednesday, Shyamali Choudhury, a local homemaker visiting Nayabazar to purchase curd, voiced her concerns. “The curd here is delicious and renowned but we have no way of knowing when it was made or when it might spoil. Sometimes, we unknowingly buy stale curd, which we have to discard. If the pots had manufacturing and expiry dates, it would be much more convenient for consumers,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, local buyer Debabrata Sarkar added: “The taste and aroma of Nayabazar’s Kheer Doi are exceptional. However, the lack of labeling leaves us unaware of its freshness and safe consumption period. Even when we ask vendors, they fail to provide a satisfactory answer. Authorities should take immediate action to ensure consumer safety and transparency.”

According to sources, a year ago, officials from the Food Safety and Consumer Protection department had conducted inspections in Gangarampur and Nayabazar. They had issued directives requiring manufacturing and expiry dates on Kheer Doi pots, similar to packaged food items. However, no such labeling has been implemented so far.

With over a hundred families engaged in the curd business in these regions, the demand for Kheer Doi peaks during social functions and celebrations and remains steady throughout the year. Kamalesh Fouzdar, joint secretary of the Gangarampur Traders’ Association, supports the labeling initiative.

“To prevent foodborne illnesses, it is essential to label Kheer Doi pots. This will enhance the credibility of our local product and boost consumer confidence,” he stated.