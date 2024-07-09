Consumers agitate against PDS shops for giving sub-standard goods

Raiganj: Protesting against the distribution of alleged substandard quality wheat, consumers protested in front of a Public Distribution System shop at Zeropani under Islampur Police Station on Tuesday. After being informed police controlled the situation.



Afroza Bibi, a consumer said: “We have been getting substandard quality wheat flour from this PDS shop for the last three months. We previously lodged a complaint with the owner of the shop. He assured us to provide quality goods. Still, they are providing us with substandard wheat flour (Atta). We staged an agitation. If they do not stop distributing substandard commodities, we will launch a strong movement against this PPDS shop soon.”

Maqsud Alam, the owner of the PDS shop said: “We have distributed the same goods that we received from our distributor.”