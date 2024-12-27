Consumer rights: ‘Kreta Suraksha Mela’ starts, on till December 28

Kolkata: The ‘Kreta Suraksha Mela’ started at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday aiming to promote consumer awareness and to protect the rights of consumers. The event will continue till December 28.

Different grievance redressal mechanisms, ways of curbing unfair business practices, upholding consumer protection and the salient aspects of the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019 will be highlighted during the course of the fair.

It is an effective platform to create synergy between all stakeholders of the consumer movement.

“There will be more than 90 stalls from government departments, PSUs and private entrepreneurs in the fair showcasing their schemes and products. Since the Consumer Affairs Department is also the nodal Department for the WBRTPS Act, 2013, so this act will be in focus too in the fair. Various issues relating to Legal Metrology will also be emphasised. This year, National Consumer Day will be observed along with the ‘Kreta Suraksha Mela’ on Friday through various activities like quiz competition,” said a press statement issued by the state Consumer Affairs department. Consumers during the fair will get to know about the Consumer Protection Act and even they can lodge complaints if they have been cheated by any companies.

The state Consumer Affairs department often carries out awareness campaigns to make the customers aware about certain rights so that they cannot be duped.

The minister in charge of state Consumer Affairs department Biplab Mitra inaugurated the fair on December 26 in the presence of other ministers and several dignitaries.