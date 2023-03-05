Consumer Rights fair inaugurated

balurghat: Kreta Suraksha Mela (Consumer Protection Fair) was inaugurated in Gangarampur Stadium for the first time in North Bengal on Sunday afternoon. It will continue till March 7.



The fair was inaugurated by the Minister-in-Charge of Consumer Affairs department Biplab Mitra. He was accompanied by Md Ghulam Rabbani, Minister of Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education department, Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State, Irrigation & Waterways department, North Bengal Development department and Self Help Group and Self Employment department, Lipika Roy, Sabhadhipati of South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De, Om Prakash Mishra, Vice-chancellor of North Bengal University and many others.

Biplab Mitra said: “The Consumer Affairs department, Government of West Bengal has undertaken significant steps in the course of last few years towards reaching out to the common people across the State for generation of consumer awareness and protection of consumers’ interests by way of providing speedy redressal of the complaints lodged by the aggrieved consumers.”