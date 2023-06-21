Consumer Affairs raids Malda markets to check malpractices

Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Department raided several shops in English Bazar after receiving complaints of soft drinks being sold at a higher price.

A shop owner has also been slapped with a compounding fee of Rs 5,000 for such unethical trading.

With the hot and humid weather, the sale of soft drinks, packaged water, fruit juices has gone up manifold.

Some traders have started to sell at a higher price than the marked price which they claim is being used to manage electricity bills of running the refrigerator for 24 hours. Vaibhav Chowdhary, Additional District Magistrate (General) said: “Raids against such practices will continue. Appropriate legal action will be taken against all those found defaulting.”

A shop at the Baro-sanko area under the English Bazar police station was raided and fined for charging more than the fixed price. The proprietor, Prabhu Mandal, was fined Rupees five thousand.

Ujjal Saha, president of a trade body of Malda, said: “The Department of Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology has already started raiding several markets after receiving complaints. We want traders and common people to be more aware of good trade practices and consumer rights. Traders should not unnecessarily get involved in legal complications from the greed of making a quick buck.”