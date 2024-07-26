‘Consult GTA before taking any action regarding sensitive issues’

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has objected to signages “this land belongs to West Bengal government,” put up by the district administration in different parts of the Hills without consultation with the GTA. He will write to the Bengal government regarding this. He has urged the district administration to consult the GTA before taking any such steps.



“I request the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong that there is an existence of GTA. Before taking any steps, they have to consult the GTA. If they do anything as per their will, they will have to take responsibility if the situation in the Hills goes out of hand,” cautioned Thapa.

Incidentally, trouble brewed with two houses of Pradip Bhujel in Bonbu, Kalimpong being bulldozed in Kalimpong by the district administration and signages being put up stating “Government of West Bengal Land”. “In many places in Kalimpong, Chenga, Panighata such boards are being put up in the agricultural land of residents. The DMs do not know the history of the land. This land has been tilled by our ancestors and has come to this proper condition. They do not know whether some structure is an encroachment or land of our ancestors. Instead of doing all this, they should talk to the government and ensure that people get Pattas (land documents) for their agricultural land. I request the Panchayats to look into this also. Keep watch as you are public representatives. Don’t allow such activities without consulting the GTA or Panchayats. I will write to the State Government also,” stated Thapa.

He stated that the GTA had been formed by an enactment with the state and Union government being signatories. Land is a transferred subject under the GTA. Thapa stated that he is against encroachment and structures on the roads that are encroached and are creating public inconvenience are being removed.