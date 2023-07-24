Construction work of addl alternative intake tank to commence from Sept 1

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is all set to resolve the drinking water problem in Siliguri soon. The construction work of the additional intake tank at Fulbari near Siliguri will commence on September 1 and will end within three months at a cost of Rs 6 crore 90 lakh, stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, SMC.



He held a meeting with the officials of Public Health Engineering department (PHE) and the Irrigation department on Monday at the head office of SMC.

Deb stated that the capacity of storing water in the existing intake tank has been increased to 2400 million liters per day (MLD) from 1500 MLD.

“We are tirelessly working towards solving the drinking water issue. We have undertaken a mega drinking water project to resolve the issue permanently. However, it will take time. So, before that, the new intake tank will be set up. The work will start on September 1,” said the Mayor.

The present demand is 100 MLD for Siliguri, while the supply is 55 MLD. “Due to siltation, the storing capacity of the existing water treatment plant at Fulbari has decreased to 1500 MLD from 3000 MLD. But when we came to power this time, the irrigation and PHE department started the siltation removal work. Currently, 2400 MLD of water can be stored there. The work is still going on. After installation of this alternative intake tank, the siltation will be cleared three times in a year,” Deb further said.

The alternative intake tank will store water, which will then be purified in the treatment plant. “We have started planning to set up a third water treatment plant from now, as with the passing days the water demand will also be increased. We are planning to set up the third treatment under the Baikunthapur division and pump the water from Sevoke. We are looking for land,” Deb added.