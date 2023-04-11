Construction work for road near Teesta Spur No. 9 begins

jalpaiguri: The construction work for the long-awaited road from Jubilee Park in Jalpaiguri to Teesta Number 9 Spur started on Tuesday. Residents of this area have been demanding for a tarred road since long. Pradeep Kumar Barma, MLA, Jalpaiguri laid the foundation stone for the road on Tuesday. This will become the first tarred road of the area after Independence.



The residents of Sarada Pally and the surrounding areas under the Khariya Gram Panchayat had been demanding for the construction of a tarred road since long and had also taken part in several protests. The dilapidated condition of the road had led to problems, specially during the rainy season, with huge potholes causing accidents. At last, the construction work on the near three-kilometer road has started with the initiative of Jalpaiguri MLA Pradip Kumar Barma with the state’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Approximately, Rs 1 crore 12 lakh 62 thousand is being spent on the construction of the road.