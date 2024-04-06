Construction of Victoria Metro Stn : About 29 trees to be transplanted

Kolkata: Around 29 trees will be transplanted to Kamardanga near Beliaghata to pave way for the construction of Victoria Metro Station of the Purple Line.



The implementing agency is awaiting clearance for transplanting of these trees and once its obtained, the left-over portions of diaphragm walls will be constructed.

A section of Purple Line–Joka to Majerhat–is already operational. This line will be connected to Esplanade and is likely to have two interchange points with Blue Line which connects Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswas at Park Street Metro Station and Esplanade.

According to Metro authorities, construction work of the Mominpur to Esplanade stretch is underway and a work order for this stretch was issued to Larsen and Toubro in July last year.

Out of the four stations on this stretch — Khidderpore, Victoria, Park Street and Esplanade — construction work of underground Victoria station has been taken up. This station will be 325-metre long and its platform level will be at the depth of 14.7 metre from surface. The construction work of Victoria station has been taken up by the executing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

Firstly, diaphragm walls will be constructed and then the station’s slabs will be constructed following the Cut and Cover Top-Down Method. Machineries have been deployed at Victoria station site for the construction of these diaphragm walls. Vibration Impact Study was conducted to assess the vibration levels likely to be generated during the construction and operations of Metro Railway.

Measures will be taken to reduce the air and noise pollution during the construction of the station.

Experts from IIT Guwahati have been consulted to check the drawing proof of this station.