Construction of two key roads begins in Chopra

Raiganj: In a significant boost to local infrastructure, the construction of two crucial roads in Chopra, North Dinajpur has begun with an investment of Rs 4.84 crore from the Pathasree Project. The initiative aims to enhance communication facilities for residents and improve connectivity

in the area.

The roads under construction include a 4.5 km stretch from Majhiwali High School PWD More to Godabari Adivasi Para and a 3 km route fr

om Congress Coloni (Sani Mandir) to Haptia Pool in Majhiwali Gram Panchayat, Chopra block.

The foundation stone was laid by Hamidul Rahaman, MLA of Chopra, on Sunday afternoon. Addressing the gathering, Rahaman highlighted the longstanding issues faced by the local population due to the poor condition of these roads.

“For years, these roads have been in disrepair, causing significant challenges, especially during the rainy season when they become inundated with mud and water,” he said. “The lack of proper motorable roads has created difficulties for school students and residents in urgent medical situations.”

Rahaman stated: “The construction agency has already begun work and we anticipate that the project will be completed by December

this year.”