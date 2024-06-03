Construction of textile park begins in closed spinning mill

Raiganj: The Bengal government has started construction of a textile park in the premises of the closed West Dinajpur Spinning Mill at Bogram in Raiganj, North Dinajpur. The state government had handed over the plot to the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation, nearly a year ago.



They have already started readying the infrastructure of the textile park. A portion of the old building has been demolished. The ground has been weeded and a boundary wall has also been set up.

The West Dinajpur Spinning Mill was set up around 45 years ago. More than 1,000 workers were working in this mill. However, the condition of the mill started deteriorating since 2010 due to absence of raw material and production stopped in 2012 in which around 1,000 workers lost their jobs.

The Bengal government, under the direction of the Chief Minister, accommodated them in different state government offices. Later, the state government decided to set up a textile park on the 35 acre land of the mill.

An official of the district administration stated that a huge building exists in the closed spinning mill. A part of this building has been given to a government agency where the power looms will be set up. The uniforms of different schools and other dress materials will be produced from this textile park. Land will also be provided to private agencies interested to set up textile industries.

Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, said: “The mill remained closed for more than a decade. The land has been handed over to the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation. Several thousand youths will get employment in the project. The economy of the district will develop too.”