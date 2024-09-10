Construction of market to rehabilitate hawkers starts; to cost Rs 1.3 crore

Raiganj: To rehabilitate roadside hawkers ahead of their eviction, the Hemtabad Panchayat Samity in North Dinajpur district has initiated the construction of a market at a cost of around Rs. 1.3 crore.



The market, being built on panchayat land, aims to accommodate hawkers currently encroaching the PWD road near the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO). The project will have more than 30 shops.

The decision comes in the wake of concerns regarding the illegal occupation of the PWD road which has led to frequent traffic congestion and accidents in the area.

The encroachment has narrowed the road, which is a key route, especially as it leads to the Hemtabad Rural Hospital.

Ambulances have faced delays due to congestion, prompting urgent action from the Panchayat. Reportedly from humanitarian grounds, the authorities of Panchayat Samity have decided to rehabilitate the encroachers before eviction.

Sambhu Roy, the Sabhapati of Hemtabad Panchayat Samity, highlighted the need to address the longstanding issue and stated: “For nearly three decades, traders have

occupied the PWD Road in front of the BDO office. Once the market is ready, the hawkers will be evicted from the road and relocated to their new shops.”

The market construction is expected to be completed within six months.

In addition to the market construction, the Panchayat Samity has also allocated Rs 7.66 lakh for the development of a road linking Bishnupur Road to the Hemtabad

Rural Hospital.

“This road improvement project is expected to enhance accessibility to the hospital, benefitting both the community and emergency services,” added the Sabhapati.