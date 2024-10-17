Construction of Dhupguri-Falakata 4-lane road set to begin

Alipurduar: The long-awaited construction of the four-lane road from Dhupguri to Falakata is finally set to begin, following the resolution of decade-long land disputes. On Tuesday, Union Minister of Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on his ‘X’ account that Rs 1,606.14 crore has been sanctioned for upgrading NH-31D. The project will expand the highway over a 29.86-kilometre stretch between Dhupguri and Falakata under Package II-B.



“This initiative is part of the East-West Corridor of the National Highways Development Project (NHDP), connecting NH-27 from Porbandar to Siliguri, Assam, and Guwahati,” Gadkari shared.

The people of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts are enthusiastic, as the project had been stalled for nearly ten years due to land acquisition complications. Local resistance initially halted progress, with residents refusing to surrender land.

The issue was resolved through state government intervention, with landowners receiving compensation four times higher than the Central government’s offer. With land clearance now complete, construction will start after the tender process.

“We are happy that the road project is finally moving forward,” said Anirudh Dasgupta, Secretary of Dhupguri Mohkuma Nagarik Manch. “We urge all parties to avoid political disruptions.”

Prasenjit De, General Secretary of the Alipurduar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the benefits of the new road, noting: “Currently, it takes four to five hours to travel just 165 kilometres from Alipurduar to Siliguri due to heavy traffic on the single-lane NH-31. The expansion to four lanes will greatly improve connectivity for all.”

However, De also raised concerns regarding compensation for roadside traders affected by the construction.