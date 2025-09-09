Construction of community hall, concrete road in tribal locality begins

Raiganj: In a major boost for the development of tribal areas, the construction of a community hall and a concrete road has commenced in the Karandighi region of North Dinajpur district, at a cost of Rs 72 lakh from the State Backward Classes & Tribal Welfare department. Rs 23 lakh has been allocated for the construction of the above road.

Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi, laid the foundation stone for the new community hall at Jamaldighi village.

The project aims to provide a dedicated space for the social, cultural and religious activities of the tribal population residing in the area. Jamaldighi, under Ranipur Gram Panchayat, hosts a primary school, a village market and a football ground, serving as a key hub for local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Gautam Paul highlighted the long-standing demand of tribal families for a community hall and said: “We consistently urged the state government to support this initiative.

Recently, the BCWTD approved the fund. Once completed, the hall will serve as a platform for the tribal community to hold their social and cultural events.

In addition, work has started for the construction of a 650-metre concrete road at Baghindor village near Jamaldighi in Raniganj with an allocation of Rs 23 lakh fund from BCWTD. This project aims to improve connectivity and facilitate easier access to essential services for local residents.”