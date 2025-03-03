Construction of bus terminus begins with Rs 1.25 cr fund

Raiganj: The construction of a much-anticipated bus terminus in Karandighi, North Dinajpur district, commenced on Sunday afternoon. Funded by a Rs 1.25 crore allocation from the North Bengal Development Department, the project aims to enhance commuter safety and streamline traffic in the area.

Gautam Paul, MLA for Karandighi, officiated the foundation stone ceremony on a government-owned plot adjacent to the Karandighi police station. The event also saw the presence of the Sabhadhipati of the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, reflecting the project’s significance to local governance. Historically, the absence of a dedicated bus terminus in Karandighi has led to buses, trekkers, auto-rickshaws and totos halting along the old National Highway 34. This practice compelled passengers to board and alight directly on the roadway, contributing to frequent accidents and posing safety risks. The local community has long advocated for a proper bus terminus to mitigate these hazards and improve passenger convenience.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Gautam Paul stated: “The construction of the bus stand, coupled with a market complex, is being undertaken with a Rs 1.25 crore fund from the North Bengal Development Department. We anticipate completing the project within the next six months. Traders displaced due to the construction will be accommodated in the new market complex. We have a plan for future developments, including a ceremonial house and a modern market complex within the bus terminal premises.”