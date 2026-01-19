Construction of bridge over Sartano begins in Goagaon

Raiganj: The long-awaited construction of a concrete bridge over the Sartano River at Dohabari in Goagaon, under the Goalpokhar Police Station area of North Dinajpur district, has finally commenced, bringing relief to residents. The project, being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.42 crore, is funded by the North Bengal Development department.

Ghulam Rabbani, minister of state for Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources and MLA of Goalpokhar, formally laid the foundation stone of the bridge on Sunday evening. The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Goalpokhar and Chakulia.

For decades, the absence of a bridge over the Sartano River had caused severe inconvenience to people from both Assembly constituencies, particularly during the monsoon.

Considering the persistent demand of the people, MLAs Ghulam Rabbani of Goalpokhar and Minhaz Arfin Azad of Chakulia jointly raised the issue, following which the state government approved the project and sanctioned the required funds. Addressing the gathering, Ghulam Rabbani said: “Residents of the area had been demanding a permanent bridge for more than 50 years. The construction work has now started, with an expected completion time of around four months.”