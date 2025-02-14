Construction of bridge begins on Sreemoti River

Raiganj: Addressing the long-standing demand of residents, the construction of a new bridge over the Sreemoti River at Rashidpur, Kaliyaganj, has begun. The bridge, located on the Kaliyaganj-Balurghat State Highway, is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 27 crore, sanctioned by the state government.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an administrative meeting at Jhargram Stadium on August 9, 2024. Following the announcement, construction commenced on Thursday under the supervision of the North Dinajpur district administration. The new bridge is expected to provide relief to the residents of both North and South Dinajpur districts by improving traffic flow and ensuring safer travel. Residents have expressed hope for timely completion of the project, which marks a major development for the region.

Ramniwas Saha, Chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, stated: “The existing concrete bridge connecting North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts has been in poor condition for years. Additionally, the increase in heavy vehicle traffic has further strained the old bridge. The construction of a new bridge has been a pressing demand from residents and we are grateful to see it being addressed.” Jayanta Kumar Chakraborty, Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads) North Dinajpur, said: “Construction work has begun and we are committed to completing the project within a year. An estimated Rs 27 crore will be spent on this new bridge. Once operational, the old bridge will remain functional for one-way traffic.

This project will significantly enhance connectivity and safety for commuters.”