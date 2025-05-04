Construction of 16 paver block roads commences in Raiganj

Raiganj: The Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur has commenced the construction of 16 major paver block roads across all 27 wards of the municipality. In addition, several other damaged roads are slated for reconstruction in the near future. Approximately Rs 10 crore, provided by the state government, has been allocated for the project.

Reportedly, many of the key roads within the municipality have remained in poor condition for a prolonged period. Large potholes and broken surfaces have caused considerable inconvenience to residents, with e-rickshaws and motorcycles particularly struggling to navigate the deteriorated roads. This has led to a public demand for the repair and reconstruction of essential thoroughfares.

According to municipal officials, the first phase of the initiative includes the construction of several important paver block roads. Notable stretches currently under reconstruction include the road from Birnagar GSFP School to Panchanan Verma More, from near platform number two of Raiganj Station to the Indira Gandhi Guest House, from Mohanbati Bazar to LIC More, from Sastri Sangha Club to Old NH 34, and from Bandar Kalibari Road to School Road.

Sandip Biswas, Chairman of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, said: “We have started constructing 16 key paver block roads covering all 27 wards of our municipality. Additional roads in various wards will also be built soon.Around Rs 10 crore, provided by the state government, will be spent on this initiative. We are optimistic about completing the construction work before Durga Puja.

Once finished, residents across all wards will benefit from the convenience of newly built paver block roads.