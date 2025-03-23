Construction of 10 km road commences in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The long-awaited construction of a 10-km road began on Sunday. The project, costing approximately Rs 6.57 crore, will improve connectivity between Pundibari and Baneshwar in Cooch Behar-II block, covering the stretch from Ghar Ghadiyaan to Baudiar Danga.

According to local residents, the road had been in poor condition for years, causing frequent accidents and daily hardships for commuters. Despite repeated demands, no action had been taken until now. The road construction is part of a larger initiative by the state government’s Panchayat and Rural Development department, under which 22 major roads are being developed across the district.

Speaking on the matter, local residents Babali De and Swapan Sarkar said: “The road had been in a terrible state for several years but authorities did not take notice. Villagers even staged protests demanding repairs. Now, with the state’s intervention, the construction work has finally begun, bringing much-needed relief.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress District president Abhijit De Bhowmik said: “Despite having BJP representatives in the Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and even the MLA’s seat, no development work was undertaken.

They only engage in religious politics instead of focusing on infrastructure and public welfare.”