Kolkata: In the backdrop of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) allowing plot owners with land upto 500 sq.m (7.5 cottah) to proceed with construction without its formal permit, the Building department of the civic body recently held a workshop for the LBS (licensed building surveyors) & Architects for popularising the provision.



About 30 architects and 150 LBS attended the workshop.

The special provision, extended by the KMC, says that construction can begin on a plot up to 500 square metre — roughly 7.5 cottah — without waiting for the formal building permit. The building cannot be taller than 12.5 metres or four storeys (G+III).

Mayor Firhad Hakim instructed the Building department to hold such a workshop after the owner of a small plot complained about difficulties in acquiring a building permit.

“The special provision is meant to ensure no one had to wait for long to start construction. It is a part of our various steps to make construction of buildings easier in the city as part of the ease of doing business scheme,” a senior KMC official said.

The plot owner will need to submit a proposed building plan and then can start construction. The KMC will inspect once the construction of the plinth is complete.

Initially, the facility was effective in the case of two or three-storied houses within 3 cottah land that do not go over a height of 210 square metre.

LBS are engineers empanelled with the KMC who prepare plans and oversee the construction of buildings up to 15.5m (G+IV) in height. A taller building can be built under the supervision of

an architect.