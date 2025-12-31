Construction begins on 12 km Karandighi rd

Raiganj: With the initiative of Karandighi MLA Gautam Paul, construction of a nearly 12 km long concrete road from Tungidighi to Gopalpur in Karandighi block of North Dinajpur district has commenced. The foundation stone for the project was laid by the MLA on Tuesday afternoon at Tungidighi, marking the beginning of a long-awaited development for the local residents. The road is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9.8 crore, funded entirely by the state government under the Bangla Gramin Yojana scheme.

According to local sources, the Tungidighi–Gopalpur road had remained in a severely dilapidated condition for more than 15 years. The road is a crucial lifeline for over 40,000 residents of around 25 villages, including Tungidighi, Bagela, Raniganj, Bhilki, Khanta, Andhariaa, Bajargaon, Lahutara, Bhabanipur and Gopalpur. Students of several high schools and primary schools also depend on this route to reach their educational institutions. Due to years of neglect, the road surface developed numerous deep potholes, leading to frequent accidents and severe inconvenience, especially during the monsoon season.

MLA Gautam Paul said the road was a long-standing demand. Initially proposed under the Prime Minister Gramin Sarak Yojana, it stalled due to lack of central support. The state later sanctioned Rs 9.8 crore, with work now underway and expected to be complete in four months.