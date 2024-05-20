Constitution will collapse if Modi isn’t voted out of power, says Mamata

Kolkata: Claiming that India’s Constitution will collapse if Modi is not voted out of power, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, praising the Ramakrishna Mission Order and Bharat Sevashram Sangha for their philanthropic work, said she was not against any institution but criticised one person for indulging in political activities despite being monks.



She addressed two election rallies one under Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in Bankura in support of her party’s candidate Sujata Mandal while the other was in Ghatal in support of Dev.

“We do more than what we promised before the polls whereas Modi and his team did not even fulfil 1 per cent of their promises. They lie to get votes, misuse Central agencies, cause inflation, and torture marginalised and minority groups. If Modi isn’t voted out of power this time, the Constitution will break down. Modi Jaak, Samvidhan Thaak, Desh Thaak!” she said.

Banerjee on Monday also clarified her recent remarks on the Ramakrishna Mission (RKM), Bharat Sevashram Sangha and the ISKCON saying she was not against the institution but had criticised one or two monks who created communal disturbances in the state.

“I am not against the Ramakrishna Mission. Why should I be against an institution and show disrespect? Even I paid a visit to Maharaj (former head of the RKM) when he was ill. I have only talked about one or two people. Bharat Sevashram Sangha does great philanthropic work for the people and they also love me,” she said.

Banerjee continued that she spoke about Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj) who, she claimed, did not allow her party’s election agent to sit at a polling booth on the day of elections.

She further alleged that Kartik Maharaj was instrumental in a riot that took place in Murshidabad two days before the polling.

“I only mentioned one name — Kartik Maharaj. He did not allow an agent of Trinamool to sit (at a polling booth) in Rejinagar,” Banerjee said.

Claiming that the Bharat Sevashram Sangha monk from Murshidabad district was working for the BJP, she accused him of instigating people when clashes between two groups happened at Rejinagar.

“If he wants to do BJP, he can, but should do it wearing a saffron party badge,” she remarked.

Banerjee also said that she calls Modi by the name ‘Maharaj’. “Remember, I refer to Modi as Maharaj. He came here and hurled barbs at me. What did I say? Joyrambati is the birthplace of Sarada Maa. I have gone there a thousand times. How many times have you gone,” Banerjee attacked Modi. She also said: “Why should I speak against the Ramakrishna Mission? I went to see an ailing Maharaj a few days ago. I have a good relationship with them. I had saved Vivekananda’s house. I had saved Maa Sarada’s house.

Attacking Modi over Railway projects, she alleged that old rakes may have been remodelled as Vande Bharat Express.

She asked if the Modi government has “transformed Duronto trains into Vande Bharat”.

Meanwhile, after Banerjee accused ‘some monks’ of aligning with the BJP, Kartick Maharaj from Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Murshidabad unit, on Monday, sent a legal notice to the TMC supremo for ‘defaming’ him.

The legal notice came a day after PM Modi slammed Banerjee on the issue.

Meanwhile, addressing the massive gathering, Banerjee also said that the maximum number of seats to the TMC will ensure that it can help the Opposition INDIA bloc more when it forms government at the Centre.

Banerjee claimed that cooking gas, electricity, etc were not being given free to the people as Modi claims.

“BJP claims that they are giving free ration but it is a lie. Their guarantee is only 420. For the past two years, it is the state government that has been bearing the costs and providing free food grain to people. They have also been claiming that they are ensuring water supply but, in reality, we are providing over 70 per cent of the resources for it. Modi Babu is making false claims of giving free electricity and cooking gas,” Banerjee said.

She added: “Railway employees are set to begin their protest and I support them because their pension has been called. While there are no jobs in the public sector, I have 10 lakh jobs ready in the state government. The moment we start recruitment, they are moving the court to stop.”