Constitution of India launched in Braille

KOLKATA: The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) organised an event on Friday to unveil the Constitution of India in Braille version. This significant event marked a historic step towards inclusivity and accessibility in the ecosystem of legal education and legal profession.



Prof Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, vice-chancellor of WBNUJS, was present at the event and highlighted the importance of making the Constitution of India accessible to visually impaired students as well as any other citizen of India.

“This is a momentous occasion for us at WBNUJS. The Constitution of India in Braille will empower visually impaired individuals by providing them with direct access to our nation’s fundamental legal document. It is a significant step towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can understand the legislative, executive and judicial system of India,” said Prof Chakrabarti.

WBNUJS members also acknowledged the hard work of the principal and staff of the Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys School’ Academy, Narendrapur, Regional Press.