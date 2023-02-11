‘Constitution is being upheld & is part of cooperative federalism’

Kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose made it clear that there will be zero tolerance “to corruption policy” and nobody will be allowed to take the “law into their own hands”.



He also stated that violence has no place in elections and free and fair polls will be ensured in the upcoming Panchayat polls.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar who called on Bose on Saturday was also informed that law and order will be scrupulously maintained and at the appropriate time intervention will

also be done.

Bose’s assertions came in the wake of Majumdar alleging that corruption was on the increase and the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state.

The Governor has also informed him that Constitution is being upheld and that is part of cooperative federalism.

Citing an example as far as upholding the Constitution was concerned, the Governor informed Majumdar that the Order appointing Lokayukta was already issued.

“The appointment of Lokayukta was found to be defective in observing legal proprieties. I said I cannot administer the Oath of Office as that appointment is not valid in law or legal proprieties were not observed. The remedy is to have an amendment to the Act which the Government agreed. It was considered that an ordinance can be issued. I pointed out that since the Assembly was in session, the ordinance cannot be brought and the Government accepted that,” a press

statement issued from Raj Bhavan read.

The statement further stated that as far as the amendment replacing the Governor with the Chief Minister as Chancellor of the state universities, it was

decided to continue with the present system.