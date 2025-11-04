Constitution in hand, culture in spirit, city marches against SIR

Kolkata: Kolkata witnessed a massive display of solidarity on Tuesday as thousands joined the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) ‘people’s march’ against the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls.

Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee led the rally, which began at BR Ambedkar’s statue on Red Road and culminated at Jorasanko Thakurbari. In a gesture reflecting Mamata Banerjee’s vision of Bengal’s unity in diversity, the front row of the rally was not led by party leaders but by spiritual heads from multiple faiths — Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist. Walking shoulder to shoulder, these dharma gurus embodied the message that Bengal’s strength lies in harmony beyond politics.

Tollywood stars and leading figures from Bengal’s cultural fraternity also joined the rally, lending it a powerful social voice. They were followed by representatives of the Matua community, after whom senior Trinamool leaders, party workers, and thousands of ordinary citizens marched together.

Mamata Banerjee walked the stretch holding a copy of the Constitution, reiterating her message that the rally was not merely a political demonstration but a stand for democratic rights.

“This is a people’s movement,” she declared. Banerjee stated that the SIR is actually “silent invisible rigging” and roared: “We will not allow NRC. What will you do? Take my blood? Tell me, when will you take it?”

Family members of those who allegedly died amid distress over voter-list fears were also present, adding a poignant emotional weight to the protest. Trinamool leaders from Kolkata and nearby districts joined the march, while those from distant areas were asked to remain in their constituencies as the SIR process began the same day. As the rally moved down Central Avenue, crowds lined the sidewalks, cheering and waving at Mamata Banerjee. Many who couldn’t join the march reached out from the roadside, and the TMC supremo paused at intervals to greet them, shaking hands and exchanging smiles — turning the protest into a moment of connection with the people.

As chants of “Constitution, rights, and dignity” rang through central Kolkata, the protest resonated with a cultural undertone. A song written and composed by Mamata Banerjee, sung by Indranil Sen, played along the rally route — its melody of resistance and hope blending politics with emotion, and turning the march into a statement of Bengal’s cultural defiance.