Constitution Day celebrated in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Constitution Day was celebrated in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday to honour Upendranath Barman, a key figure from the region who was a signatory to the Indian Constitution as a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee. The event, held at the statue of Barman in Zilla Parishad Park, was organised by the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad and Lok Sanskriti Samiti.

Upendranath Barman was nominated to the Constitution Drafting Committee in 1946 following the death of Raja Prasannadev Raikat of Baikunthapur state. Barman, an elected member of the Constituent Assembly, played a significant role in the drafting process, signing the Constitution alongside 71 other members, led by Dr BR Ambedkar. The Indian Constitution was adopted by the Parliament on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

During the event, Barman’s family, including his son Ajit Barman and grandson Hirak Barman, displayed the historic book of the Constitution, which remains preserved at their home. The book was unveiled to the public as part of the Constitution Day celebrations, with attendees, ranging in age from 18 years to 80 years, paying their respects by offering flowers and garlanding the statue of Upendranath Barman.

Umesh Sharma, Secretary of Uttar Banga Lok Sanskriti Samiti, remarked: “Upendranath Barman’s signature on the Constitution is a historic moment. We plan to make Constitution Day a joint celebration every year with the Zilla Parishad.”

Sudip Basu, Additional Deputy Secretary of the Zilla Parishad, emphasised the importance of educating the younger generation about the Constitution.

Former MP Bijay Chandra Barman said: “Barman’s role as a Jalpaiguri resident in the formation of the Constitution is a lasting example for all.”

Ajit Barman, son of Upendranath Barman, expressed pride in preserving the original signed Constitution and called for dignified celebration of Constitution Day across the district, in partnership with both government and private sectors.

The event concluded with a tribute from Zilla Parishad Secretary Sajal Tamang and other dignitaries, honouring Barman’s legacy.