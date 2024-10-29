Constable found hanging in Raiganj

Raiganj: Tension gripped the Sonabad locality under Hemtabad Police Station in North Dinajpur with the hanging corpse of Anupam Barman (27), a police constable, spotted on Monday morning. Barman, who was reportedly attached to the 4th State Armed Police in Kasba, Raiganj, was found dead in his bedroom.

The incident came to light after it was revealed that some miscreants allegedly snatched his motorcycle on Sunday night and demanded a ransom of Rs 10,000 for its return. His bike remains untraced as of now.

Shyamal Sarkar, a relative of the deceased, said: “Anupam had informed us over the phone on Sunday night about the snatching incident. He told us that some people took away his bike and demanded Rs 10,000 to release it. He requested us to send the money online.”

Despite the ordeal, Anupam returned home around midnight without the motorcycle.

Officer in-charge of Hemtabad Police Station, Sujit Lama, said: “The exact reason behind the death is yet to be determined. An investigation has been initiated.”