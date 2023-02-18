Constable electrocuted to death while ironing uniform

kolkata: A Constable of Kolkata Police died after being electrocuted while ironing a shirt at his house in Baigachhi Ostagarpara of Shantipur in Nadia.



The Constable identified as Avik Mitra (49) was found lying unconscious with a electric wire entangled in his legs on Friday morning. He was rushed to local hospital where doctor declared him brought dead.

Mitra has served in Kolkata Police for the past 21 years. Recently he returned home on a few days leave.

On Friday morning he was reportedly ironing his uniform when Mitra somehow came in contact of the iron wire which was damaged and got electrocuted.

His wife Moumita around 8 am woke up and saw him lying on the floor. Several burn marks were spotted on his body.