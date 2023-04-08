Constable dies after truck hits his bike

Kolkata: A constable of Thakurpukur police station died after being hit by a truck at DH Road near Thakurpukur police station on Saturday morning. The local police station has seized the truck, however, the driver is absconding.

The deceased person identified as Sisir Mondal was on his way to take up his duty when his bike was hit by a truck on DH Road near the police station.

The incident had taken place around 6:10 am. Mondal sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead at Vidyasagar State General Hospital. Mondal is survived by his wife, son and daughter.