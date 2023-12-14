Constable dies after being hit by lorry

A constable succumbed to multiple injuries after his bike was hit by a lorry at the junction of Raja Dinendra Street and Vivekananda Street in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The 58-year-old deceased constable identified as Avijit Chakraborty was posted at West Port Police Station. He was a resident of Barasat in North 24-Parganas. While returning home after his duty hours at around 4:55 am, his bike was hit by a cement-loaded lorry.

He was taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The accused driver managed to escape and is absconding. Cops of Maniktala Police Station have started investigating the matter and are trying to catch the accused. They have also taken charge of the scooter.