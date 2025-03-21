‘Conspiracy being hatched to create trouble during CM’s foreign trip’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said that a conspiracy is being hatched by the opposition parties to defame Bengal government in a foreign land.

Ghosh also expressed his apprehension that there may be an attempt by the Left-BJP to stage a protest during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s London trip.

In his social media post, Ghosh also alleged that some groups have been spreading propaganda regarding the Chief Minister’s foreign trip. Calling them “unfulfilled souls”, Ghosh alleged that a blueprint is being chalked out through emails to create unrest during Banerjee’s tour in the foreign land.

Some people in Delhi and Kolkata are fuelling the chaos, alleged Ghosh. “Some people from BJP, Left and ultra Left who are abroad are part of the conspiracy.

They are trying to create trouble during the Chief Minister’s tour only in opposition to the Trinamool Congress. They are spreading propaganda regarding the Bengal government in various groups,” Ghosh said. He also asserted that any attempt to defame Bengal will be given its reply in democratic manner.

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted permission to Kunal Ghosh to accompany CM Mamata Banerjee to London from March 21 to March 30. An application was made seeking permission for his London trip because he was released on bail in connection with a Ponzi case in 2017.

Bengal Chief Minister (CM) is set to begin her London trip on March 22 and amid growing excitement over her lecture at Oxford University’s Kellogg College.

Banerjee also received invitations from two other prestigious UK institutions—the London School of Economics (LSE) and Queen Mary University’s Mile End Institute.