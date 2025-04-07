‘Conspiracy being hatched by Oppn to create trouble at CM-affected teachers’ meet today’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Sunday expressed his apprehension that the oppositions may attempt to create chaos to disrupt the Netaji Indoor Stadium event on Monday as the Chief Minister will be meeting the dismissed teachers.

During a press conference on Sunday, Ghosh said that conspiracy was being hatched by a section of the Opposition to create trouble at Netaji Indoor Stadium similar to what was carried out during Banerjee’s Oxford speech.

“At crisis moment when more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff were dismissed by the Supreme Court order, the Chief Minister was trying to find out an alternative way. The Chief Minister is likely to attend the gathering of dismissed teachers. Please listen to what the Chief Minister wants to convey. From multiple sources, we are getting information that a section of the opposition party may try to create trouble. Attempts may be made to trigger chaos at the gate,” Ghosh said. He also stated that the opposition parties indulge in the politics that take away jobs.

He also urged the people not to be swayed by the BJP and CPI(M) as they would never come to solve the complications. It is the Bengal Chief Minister who will stand by the distressed teachers. Ghosh earlier accused the BJP and CPI(M) of spreading propaganda to misguide people. He said that Trinamool Congress is empathetic towards those teachers who have been dismissed and genuine teachers who have lost jobs. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to take center stage at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday to address the crisis surrounding the cancellation of more than 25,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs following the Supreme Court order. This meeting was convened at the request of the ‘Deprived Teachers’ Association’.