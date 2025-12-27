Consolidation: Bengal plans single App for land records

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated the development of a new web and mobile application for land records, which will consolidate maps, records, and geospatial data on a single digital platform. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in land administration.

The initiative is being taken up by the Directorate of Land Records & Surveys (DLR&S), which plans the ‘Unified Land GIS’ application as a single, authoritative source of land-related information for the state. Officials said the App will integrate existing land records systems and cadastral maps, many of which currently function separately across departments. This fragmentation often leads to duplication of data, delays and inconsistencies. By consolidating these systems into one platform, the government hopes to ensure greater accuracy and easier access to verified land information for officials and citizens alike.

The proposed platform will be developed as a user-friendly application with both web-based and mobile access. It is expected to allow users to view land maps, carry out spatial queries and generate reports using GIS-based tools, helping departments take quicker and more informed decisions in routine administrative work.

Sources privy to the project said the initiative forms part of the state’s broader push to modernise land governance through technology. The unified system is expected to streamline workflows within land and revenue offices, reduce dependence on manual processes and improve coordination between different wings dealing with land records and surveys. The state government has indicated that the application will be scalable and designed to integrate smoothly with existing departmental systems, so that current databases and workflows can continue without disruption during the transition to the new platform.

The project has been planned in phases, beginning with the development of the application, followed by long-term operation and maintenance over several years. Officials said this reflects the state’s intention to treat the platform as a permanent digital infrastructure rather than a one-time technology upgrade.

Once rolled out, the unified land records App is expected to simplify access to land information, reduce disputes arising from data mismatches and strengthen public confidence in land records management across West Bengal, officials added.