‘Consider transferring teacher who applied 3 days before Utsashree Portal suspension’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the state to consider the transfer of a primary teacher on medical grounds who had sent her application online three days before the Utsashree Portal was suspended.

It was learnt that the petitioner sought intra-district general transfer on medical grounds. The application for transfer was submitted in the Utsashree Portal on September 26 , 2022. The portal stood suspended on and from September 29, 2022. No steps were taken to consider the application for transfer made by the petitioner.

The court observed: “As it appears that the application of the petitioner seeking transfer is pending consideration at the end of the District Primary School Council, Purba Bardhaman, accordingly, the Council is directed to consider the said application and take a decision in accordance with law at the earliest but positively within a period of four weeks from the date of communication of this order.” The petitioner, meanwhile, was directed by the court to forward a copy of the application for transfer afresh to the said authority for consideration of her prayer.

It was learnt that the petitioner Rumpa Dutta was issued an appointment letter by the East Burdwan District Primary Council for the post of assistant teacher (primary) in a school on 06/07/2010. Then on 12/07/2010 the petitioner joined the school. Since she had to travel a long distance and was suffering from gynaecological disorder she applied for her intra-district transfer in 2022 on medical grounds which was not considered. One of the grounds on which the petition was filed stated that the petitioner applied for transfer on special grounds (self medical ground) which is the question of right to life of the petitioner.