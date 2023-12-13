Consider modernising and restoring tram services in city: HC directs state

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently directed the state to consider the possibility of modernising and restoring tram services in the city on the routes which have approval from authorities, including the police.

The matter was heard by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. The Division Bench suggested the state consider restoring tram services through a public-private partnership. The Court was informed that Kolkata Police have expressed reluctance to allow the resumption of tram services on some routes.

The Division Bench reportedly observed: “One of the stakeholders in the exercise is the Kolkata Police. However, their view is not the final word.”

During an earlier hearing, the Bench had expressed the need for tram services to be restored as part of Kolkata’s heritage. The Division Bench further observed that “a constructive solution” needs to be made in order to restore tram services.

The Bench hoped for something more fruitful to come from the committee and suggested that the government may look into the suggestion given by the court with regards to the PPP model. Earlier, the Division Bench of Chief Justice had directed the committee to conduct a meeting and place the minutes before the court.

The committee includes state Transport department officials, members of the Calcutta Tram Users Association, a group of tram lovers, a green activist, a member of the state heritage commission and a former director general of the town planning department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Currently, three tram routes in the city continue to be operational, which includes Shyambazar-Esplanade, Gariahat-Esplanade and Ballygunge-Tollygunge.